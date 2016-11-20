Shama District Assembly hands over facilities

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA

Beposo, (WR) Nov. 20, GNA - Mr. Eric Cobbinah, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Shama, has said the NDC Government views access to primary healthcare as crucial to sustaining the health needs of the citizenry.

In view of this, he said, the NDC Government had constructed a number of health facilities across the country, including eight Community-based Health Planning Services (CHPS) compounds, since 2009, to enhance healthcare delivery in the Shama District.

Mr. Cobbinah said this at Beposo at the handing over ceremony of some classroom blocks and CHPS compounds in the district over the weekend.

He said the facilities would reduce the prevalence of cholera outbreaks and other communicable. 'Now expectant mothers wouldn't have to travel long distances to the district capital of Shama to deliver and it will also minimise maternal and infant mortality in the district.'

The Assembly commissioned two CHPS compounds at Beposo and Lower Inchaban at the cost of GH¢98,680.39 and GH¢101,242.93, respectively.

It also handed over six and three classroom blocks and ancillary facilities to the District Education Directorate at Fawomanye, Supormu-Dunkwa, Ituma, Atwerebonda and Shama-Kumase.

The DCE announced that the Assembly had constructed 35 new classroom blocks, since 2009, a District Education Administrative block and provided vehicles for the staff to improve monitoring and supervision across the district.

These, he said, had enhanced the academic performances of candidates in the Basic Education Certificates Examinations (BECE) and increased school enrolment, adding: 'We have increased the number of schools under the School Feeding Programme from five to 34 since 2009.'

He said the district recorded 76 per cent pass rate in the BECE in 2015 from the previous record of 33 per cent.

The DCE explained that education was the foundation of every country's development, therefore, he urged parents and guardians to take proper care of their wards and enroll them in school for a brighter future.

The Assembly, he said, was constructing a modern market at Inchaban, drainage at the Beposo Market and would inaugurate a Small Town Water System at Supormu-Dunkwa to improve supply of potable water to the residents.

Dr. Abraham Tachie-Menson, the District Director of Health, lauded the Assembly for putting up the facilities and gave the assurance that the Management and Staff would take proper care of them to last longer.

Mrs. Jocelyn Ekuba Amihere, the Human Resource Officer at the Shama Education Directorate, also expressed her gratitude to the Assembly for the new facilities, saying, 'It would enhance teaching and learning'.

Mr. Gabriel Kodwo Essilfie, the Member of Parliament for the area, gave the assurance that he would lobby for more development projects to the area should the constituents renew his mandate in the December 7 Elections.

