Fisheries Ministry partner insurance company to provide insurance for Fishers

Star Micro-insurance Services Limited in partnership with the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development has signed an agreement to provide an Insurance Scheme for fishers across the country.

The product, first of its kind in Ghana, protects fishers against perils of the sea.

The policy covers natural or accidental death of fishers as well as their fishing gears.

The Minister of Fisheries, Sherry Ayittey, said as part of her visits to the fishing communities, has identified the challenges that fishers face in their line of work and hence encouraged all fishers to take the opportunity to insure themselves and their families.

The product after the 6-month pilot phase has since been implemented nationwide and will continue for the next two years.

The enrollment is ongoing at the following landing beaches:

• Adina, Denu, Abeliakope, Sepenukope, Akligokope, Hedranawo, Dzegakope, Abgadzikope, Woe, Horvi, Vodza, Kedzikope etc in the Ketu South and Keta District.

• Aplabaya, Azizanya, Totope, Ocansekope, Otorkpe etc in the Ada West and Dangme East District respectively.

• Tema Newtown, Nungua, Teshie, La, Chorkor Bortianor and other landing beaches in Greater Accra.

• Nyanyano, Senya Breku, Fetteh Wenniba, Apam, Ankaful, Elmina, Axim, Half Assini, Shama in the Central and Western Region respectively.

According to the Project manager, Jesse Justice Asante Fordjour and his team, the insurance package is making more impact in the lives of our fishers; and the enrollment is estimated to cover about 70% by the end of November, 2016 in fishing communities in Central, Western, and those along the Volta Lake such as Yeji, Bupe, Yape and many more.

The project when completed will provide an insurance coverage for over 200,000 fishers across the country.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com