SIC Insurance MD bows out after over 30 years

The Managing Director of SIC Insurance Company Limited, Mr Kwei Mensah Ashidam, has commenced his terminal leave prior to retirement effective November 1, 2016, after over 30 years of service to the company.

Mr Ashidam joined SIC, one of Ghana’s leading General insurers, in 1983, working in various departments before becoming the Managing Director.

He held various positions including Deputy Managing Director (Technical), Head of Reinsurance Department, Head of the Fire Department, Area Manager for Tema, Executive Assistant to the Managing Director, and Head of Risk Management.

Mr Ashidam served on several Boards including SIC Life Company, Ghana Tourist Development Company, Bedrock Venture Capital Limited, and Novotel Hotel among others and also lectured in Insurance colleges in Ghana, the Gambia, Nigeria and other countries in the West African sub-region.

The Chairman of the Board of SIC Insurance, Mr Mike Allen Hammah, commended the qualities of the former MD, praised his esteemed service and contributions to the growth and success of SIC Insurance. The Chairman further expressed sincere appreciation to Mr Ashidam for the cordial and harmonious working relationship that existed between the board and Mr Ashidam during his tenure as both the Acting and substantive Managing Director.

In a related development, the Board of Directors has appointed the General Manager, Operations, Mr Faris Attrickie, as the Acting Managing Director. Mr Attrickie brings over 18 years wealth of experience in insurance having worked with a number of insurance companies before joining SIC Insurance in 2011.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com