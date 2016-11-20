Hayat guides Hong Kong cricket to 39-run win over Kenya

Hong Kong's batsman Babar Hayat plays a shot during the ICC World Cricket League math against Kenya November 20, 2016 in Nairobi. By Simon Maina (AFP)

Nairobi (AFP) - Captain Babar Hayat scored a superb quick-fire half-century against Kenya to drag Hong Kong to a 39-run victory in their World Cricket League match in Nairobi on Sunday.

Coming in as third man, Hayat survived several dropped catches as he pushed and pulled the Kenyan bowlers with disdain to score his 78 runs off 68 balls and set the stage for victory in the rain-curtailed match at the Gymkhana club.

Opener Christopher Carter hit 41 and Nizakat Khan scored an unbeaten 20 as Hong Kong closed at 148-4 in 25.1 overs.

Nadeem Ahmed, Ehsan Khan and Tanveer Khan each took three wickets to snuff out the Kenyan response and the home side were skittled all out for 133 in 23 overs, giving Hong Kong victory on the Duckworth-Lewis method.

Hong Kong's victory will however not alter the table standings as the two teams remain fourth and fifth in the eight-team championships.

Papua New Guinea and the Netherlands occupy the top two places with 12 points followed by Scotland on nine.

The top two will qualify to the final round of qualifiers for the 2019 World cup in England.