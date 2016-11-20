Sagnarigu: CPP vows to unseat A.B.A Fuseini              

Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
CPP News | 20 November 2016 19:06 CET

The Convention People’s Party (CPP), has vowed to truncate the second term bid of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) incumbent Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu, Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini.

The party hasput forward the incumbent Sagnarigu electoral area Assembly woman, Hajia Zelia Issah, for the parliamentary race with Alhaji Fuseini.

Hajia Zelia Issah, who is considered as a threat to the incumbent MP's second term bid, pulled a mammoth crowd at her rally in Sagnarigu.

Hundreds of voters especially the youth, attended her night rally addressed by the CPP Presidential candidate, Ivor Kobina Greenstreet.

Ivor Greenstreet in a short speech urged the gathering to let their enthusiasm reflect on the ballot on December 7.

Hajia Zelia Issah advised the Sagnarigu constituents to shun politicians using Abudu and Andani gates as their campaign message.

She encouraged Dagombas to rise above chieftaincy politics and vote for political office seekers capable of serving their interest.

She appealed to the electorate to massively vote for the CPP on December 7 to improve their livelihood.

As a grassroot politician representing the Sagnarigu electoral area at the district assembly, Hajia Zelia Issah renewed her commitment to lobby for more projects for the constituency.

She reminded the Sagnarigu electorate to thumb print number one on the Presidential ballot and number six on that of the Parliamentary.

Hajia Zelia Issah interpreted her number six position on the ballot to mean defender of the Sagnarigu constituency.

Some of the Sagnarigu constituents told Citi News they were tired of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

They promised to vote for her  on December 7.
They touted Hajia Zelia Issah as a unifier and a trusted mother, whose influence as their representative at the assembly could not be underestimated.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/ghelections.com/Ghana

