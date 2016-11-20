Presbyterian Church of Ghana organises peace walk

By Kodjo Adams, GNA

Accra, Nov. 20, GNA - The Presbyterian Church of Ghana, under the Department of Ecumenical and Social Relations (ESR), at the weekend organised a peace walk at Osu to promote peaceful Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

The walk dubbed, 'Peace for Our Motherland'. saw many members from various districts of the across Church the country clad in white, blue and yellow T-shirts with the inscription 'Peace Walk' marching through some principal streets of the Osu Township.

They thereafter converged at the Church's head office in Osu, Accra.

Addressing participants there, the Reverend Dr Samuel Ayete-Nyampong, the Clerk of the General Assembly of the Church, underscored the need to preach peace since it was the pre-requisite for national development.

Rev Ayete-Nyampong explained that as a Church, they found it prudent to use the walk to demonstrate to Ghanaians the need to preach peace ahead of the December polls.

'The peace walk would serve the purpose of awareness creation on the need to maintain peace now, during and after election and also show solidarity with the security agencies for its contribution to maintaining the peace, order and stability in the country,' he added.

He said the walk brought together church members who belonged to different political interest as a sign of unity in maintaining peace prior.

Rev Ayete-Nyampong said the gesture demonstrated that Ghanaians could come together as a unified body to ensure peace in the country, irrespective of one's political affiliation.

Rev Reverend Nii Ashikwei Kuma Ollenu, the Resident Minister in-charge of United Church, Teshie Nungua, said the walk was designed to encourage large youth participation in nation building and also to create a platform for participants to interact as they walked to promote peace.

He advised the youth to be vigilant and not allow politicians to use them to cause violence during the elections since the country had had successful peaceful elections in the past.

He appealed to all to use dialogue to settle any differences, saying that, the country would have a successful election due to the strong commitment and united leadership of the stakeholders in the elections.

Mr Emmanuel Amakwei Attor, of the Youth Peace Project, Ga Presbytery, under the ESR, urged the media to disseminate the truth and impartially regulate the speeches of political party representatives that had the tendency of plunging the nation into political turmoil.

