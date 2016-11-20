Driver fined for negligently causing harm

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA

Tarkwa (W/R), Nov. 20, GNA - A Tarkwa Circuit Court has fined a 32 year-old driver, Abraham Ankomah, GH¢540.00 for careless and inconsiderate driving and negligently causing harm.

Ankomah, who pleaded guilty to the offence, would go to prison for 28 days should he default payment.

Presenting the facts of the case, Detective Chief Inspector Oscar Amponsah, told the Court that on August 28, this year, around 2020 hours, the Ankomah was driving a Kia Safia taxi cab with registration number GE 8552-Z, with five passengers on board traveling from Ateiku to Damang in the Prestea Huni/Valley District.

He said on reaching a section of the road near the Golden Star Wassa Mining Company Junction, Ankomah's vehicle knocked down a bicycle rider who was travelling from the opposite direction towards the Akyempim Township.

Inspector Amponsah said the victim, Dogbevia Dzorkwa, sustained injuries on the left arm and was rushed to the Ateiku Church of Christ Hospital for treatment.

He said the victim was later referred to the Cape Coast Government Hospital, where he was admitted and his left hand operated on.

The Prosecutor said the victim, who was discharged a month ago, had his arm amputated.

He said after investigations the Police charged Ankomah, with the offence.

