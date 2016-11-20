NPP Government will train youth in seafaring - MP

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA

Takoradi, Nov. 20, GNA - Mr. Kwabena Okyere-Darko Mensah, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Takoradi, has said an NPP Administration would establish a Seamen Training School to train the youth towards creating jobs for them.

He said additionally, ships would be acquired for those who would be trained to undertake voyages across the world, which would market the country and bring in more foreign exchange.

Mr Okyere-Darko Mensah said this at a Parliamentary Debate in Takoradi, which was organised by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in collaboration with the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), the Ghana News Agency and Friends of the Nation (FON).

It was jointly funded by the European Union, Ghana Oil and Gas for Inclusive Growth and OXFAM.

He said an NPP Government would also establish a Coastal Development Authority where funds would be allocated to the various coastal districts in order to train the fisher folks as well as those whose livelihoods depended on the sea to have alternative sources of income.

Mr. Okyere-Darko Mensah, the incumbent MP for the area, also pledged to empower petty traders with soft loans to expand their businesses and make them financially-independent.

He said an NPP government would resource the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) to conduct in-depth investigations on projects implemented with the petroleum revenues and also empower them to demand detailed information on oil contracts and ownership of oil blocks to promote transparency in the petroleum industry.

He said he had already established an Education Endowment Fund for entrepreneurship and innovation at the Ghana Technology University, which had supported many students.

On Health, he pledged to construct an Accident Emergency Centre at the Takoradi Hospital so that health workers could respond promptly to any emergency situations.

Mr. Isaac Collins Mensah, the Progressive People's Party (PPP) Parliamentary Candidate, gave the assurance that he would support the youth to acquire employable skills and lobby the companies operating within the Constituency to give an employment quota to the constituents when given the nod to serve as the Member of Parliament.

Mr. Tugbenu Ian Kwame, Sekondi-Takoradi Manager of the NCCE, urged the leadership of the various political parties to be decent with their utterances and tolerate each other's views.

He said the election was about the sharing of ideas and not electoral violence and thus, entreated all and sundry to be vigilant on the electoral process for peace and harmony to prevail.

Mr. Samuel Baaye, the CDD Parliamentary Debate Coordinator for the Western and Central regions, said the debate would provide a platform for the candidates to interact with their constituents and tell them their vision and programmes.

This, he said, would strengthen the country's democratic credentials and ensure issue-based discourse in this year's elections.

The organisers of the debate said Mr. Alfred Ekow Gyan, the NDC Parliamentary Candidate, who is also the Deputy Regional Minister, did not honour the invitation to participate in the debate and he did not offer any reason for his action.

