Asebuman SHS calls for infrastructural support

Asebu (C/R) Nov. 20, GNA - Okatakyi Amenfi VII, the Omanhen of Asebu Traditional Area, has appealed to the Government and stakeholders to be supportive of Asebuman Senior High School in a bid to improve its infrastructural facilities.

Speaking at a durbar to commemorate the 11th Apayamkese Festival of the people of Asebu, in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese (AAK) District of the Central Region, the Omanhen said improved facilities were needed to enable the school to achieve academic excellence.

He, therefore, appealed to the Government to consider including the school on the list of Community Senior High Schools and employ teachers and other staff to enhance quality education in the area.

The Asebuman SHS was established under the leadership of Okatakyi Amenfi, through the 'Amanfi VII Educational Fund' in 2013, and it has since enjoyed support from the Asebu Community.

Okatakyi Amenfi said the school was established with the aim of providing secondary education to students in the area who were unable to continue their education after Junior High due to the high cost involved in traveling to far places.

He said the School was in dire need of more classroom blocks, dormitories and an administrative block, which the community could not provide alone, as the number of students kept increasing.

He said since 2013, the Community had paid the salaries of teachers and staff of the School and taken care of the other needs of students, a responsibility, according to the Omanhen, was too huge for the community to bear.

Okatakyi Amenfi said quality education was crucial to catapult Ghana into a higher status and, therefore, called on corporate bodies to invest in the sector for accelerated socio-economic growth.

He said the 'Amanfi VII Educational Fund' had provided scholarships to many students to ease the pressure on parents and affirmed that his outfit and the Traditional Council would provide the needed leadership and motivation to ensure that the children had the best of education.

The Omanhen also complained about the deplorable state of roads linking the communities in the districts and appealed to the Government to give it the needed attention.

'The only health centre in the traditional Area in Moree lacks the facilities to handle many health challenges,' he said. 'There is, therefore, the need to equip the Moree health centre and upgrade the CHPS compounds at Asebu and Amosima to better serve the health needs of the people.'

The Central Regional Minister, Mr Kweku Ricketts-Hagan, assured the people of the Region of his commitment to provide security to ensure peace before, during and after the elections.

He presented bottles of schnapps, other alcoholic drinks and cash of GH¢3,000 to the Traditional Council as the Government's support towards the celebration of the festival.

Mr. Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin North, also on behalf of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), presented GH¢5,000 to the Council as the Party's contribution to the celebration.

Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, the Flagbearer of the Progressive People's Party (PPP), in a speech read on his behalf, called for peace ahead of the elections and pledged to support the Education Fund with GH¢7,000.

Some distinguished personalities who had supported the Community in diverse ways, including Dr. Michael Kyeremanteng of the C4C Homeopathic Clinic and Madam Mary Asamoah, who has served as a nurse in the community for more than six years, were honoured with plaques and citations.

The Apayamkese festival is aimed at uniting the people of the Asebu Traditional Area and also to take stock of their activities in the past year.

