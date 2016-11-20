Ghana must protect its election record

By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA

Elmina, (C/R) Nov. 20, GNA - Mrs Mildred Mintah Abban, the Chief Executive Officer of Milabban Population Network Ghana (MAPnet), a population data collection-oriented Non-Governmental Organisation, has said Ghana must endeavour to preserve its reputation in the 2016 General Election.

She said the exemplary conduct of elections in Ghana characterised by a national ownership had become an inspiration to many countries in Africa and beyond.

It was, therefore, important, she said, to guard this enviable legacy to entrench the country's credentials as a beacon of democracy in Africa.

Mrs Abban, who was speaking at an Election 2016 Peace Campaign Lecture in Elmina, said Ghana could not afford to fail the continent and the world at large, adding that, successful and peaceful elections should not be an option for the country but a must.

The lecture, organised by MAPnet in collaboration with Nyakod Printing and Publication LTD, a Cape Coast-based printing press, was on the theme: 'Vote peace, Celebrate Ghana'.

It brought together individuals and groups of diverse interests and backgrounds, including political parties, religious groups, security personnel, staff of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE),artisans, market women, students and the educational staff of the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abrem (KEEA) District.

She said ensuring peaceful election was the responsibility of all, and urged all Ghanaians to be circumspect with respect to their thoughts, perceptions, arguments and passions in the interest of the nation.

'In our growing democracy, it is imperative for all of us to help nurture peace and strengthen it through our activities, actions, decisions and prayers,' she stated.

Mrs Abban said the 2016 Election presented a real challenge for the country and appealed to the security agencies, Electoral Commission (EC) and all stakeholders, to rise up to the task holistically, in a way that there would be no room for any group to destroy the beauty and the reason for the election.

She advised Ghanaians to adhere to the rules and regulations governing the elections, desist from speeches that were likely to create tension as their contribution to ensuring peace and harmony.

Mr Anthony Fynn Cudjoe, the Manager of Nyakod Printing and Publication, said electioneering provided the platform for people to express divergent views on how the problems of the country could be solved.

This, he said, did not call for fights, hatred and insults and urged voters to act in decorum.

He urged voters to desist from taking gifts and other incentives from aspirants but vote for candidates who met their aspirations and were capable of turning the fortunes of the country around.

Mrs Faustina Koranteng, the KEEA Municipal Director of the NCCE took the participants through voting procedures, election offences and their consequences.

She explained that every stage of the electoral process was governed by law and urged the electorate to abide by them to ensure sanity.

She also urged then to be vigilant on December 7 to thwart the efforts of wrongdoers.

