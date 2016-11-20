NDC, NPP supporters clash at Asokore; 5 injured

Supporters of the two main political parties, incumbent NDC and opposition NPP, have been involved another violent attack at Asokore in the New Juaben Municipality of the Eastern Region.

Joy News sources say the supporters clashed when their paths crossed during a health walk led by the Parliamentary candidates of the two parties.

Five people are said to be critically injured in the wake of the attack that also resulted in the destruction of vehicles and other properties. Reports indicate that the supporters pelted stones at each other at some point.

It took Police reinforcement to clear the confusion and break up the violent attacks, Joy News sources reveal.

Sunday’s clash comes exactly a week after a similar incident at the residence of the opposition leader, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. In that incident the security of the NPP leader fired warning shots allegedly to ward off the NDC supporters said to be pelting stones and bottles.

The New Juaben Municipality, along with four other constituencies in the Eastern Region, (Nkawkaw, Akwatia, Suhum, New Juaben South and Akwapim South) are among the violence flashpoints ahead of the 2016 Elections.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | GN