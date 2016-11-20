NPP, NDC supporters clash at New Juaben [Photos]

Supporters of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) and governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), clashed on Sunday morning during separate health walks organised by the two parties in the New Juaben North constituency in the Eastern Region.

It is unclear what triggered the clashes, but police officers had to intervene, and warned supporters of both parties to call off their walk and return home.

The clashes saw the destruction of various properties.

Ali Abubakar, the NDC Constituency Secretary for New Juaben North constituency, accused the Member of Parliament for the area, Nana Adjei Boateng for not restraining members of the NDC during the clash; but rather joined them in hurling stones.

The clash comes exactly a week after a similar one occurred between the two parties in front of NPP Flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo's Nima residence in Accra during a health walk.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana