Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Headlines | 20 November 2016 14:07 CET

NPP, NDC supporters clash at New Juaben [Photos]

By CitiFMonline

Supporters of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) and governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), clashed on Sunday morning during separate health walks organised by the two parties in the New Juaben North constituency in the Eastern Region.

It is unclear what triggered the clashes, but police officers had to intervene, and warned supporters of both parties to call off their walk and return home.

The clashes saw the destruction of various properties.

Ali Abubakar, the NDC Constituency Secretary for New Juaben North constituency, accused the Member of Parliament for the area, Nana Adjei Boateng for not restraining members of the NDC during the clash; but rather joined them in hurling stones.

The clash comes exactly a week after a similar one occurred between the two parties in front of NPP Flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo's Nima residence in Accra during a health walk.


By: citifmonline.com/Ghana

Headlines

Everyone SMILES IN THE SAME Language
By: akoaso HH GER
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img