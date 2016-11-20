Akufo-Addo still on campaign trail, not hospitalised - Hamid

The flagbearer of New Patriotic Party Flagbearer (NPP) has not flown to the United Kingdom for medical attention, his Spokesperson Mustapha Hamid has said.

He said Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is well and continuing with his campaign to garner votes and win the December 7 election.

On Saturday, November 19, 2016 there were rumours on social media that the three-time Presidential candidate of the NPP was at a campaign ground somewhere in the Eastern Region when he collapsed and was rushed to London for medical attention.

Speculations about the health of Mr Akufo-Addo and its politics are not new in Ghana as h ealth politics has become a tool in the hands of politicians in Ghana, especially during election years.

The late President John Evans Atta Mills came under attack by both people within the National Democratic Congress (NDC), but some members of the NPP as well as other parties.

The claims and counter-claims worsened to the point that the only way to dismiss the claim was for the then candidate Mills to jog at the Kotoka International Airport when he returned from a 10-day trip to the United States to show he was physically fit in 2012.

In August this year, an article published in the African Watch Magazine reported that the Nana Akufo-Addo was suffering from acute cancer which could derail him if he is elected as the President of Ghana.

The author quoted a hospital in the UK as the source of his information.

Some physicians in the country discounted the claims saying the former Attorney General should have been hospitalized and placed on medication if he had a serious health condition.

Responding to the latest claims, Mr Hamid said such reports must be disregarded adding Akufo-Addo's campaign won't be distracted with such rumours.

Nana Akufo-Addo was in the Akim Swedru, Akwatia, Akim Oda and Akyem Awesa Constituency on Saturday. He is expected in Okaikoi North Constituency at the Achimota Old Station for the Operation 40,000 rally as well as Aflao at the Avoeme Mission Park on Sunday for a rally.

