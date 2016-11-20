HFC drives financial inclusion in Northern Ghana

HFC Bank has reaffirmed its commitment to reduce Ghana's unbanked population by making banking more accessible.

It follows the launching of the bank's new branch in Bolgatanga in the Upper East region.

The new branch is also the second to be established in the Northern zone after the Tamale branch.

The General Manager in charge of Finance and Strategy at HFC, Benjamin Dzoboku, said,

“The Upper East Region is an evident choice for opening a new branch with Bolgatanga being an economic and financial market for tourists, artists, excellence in leather, grains and cereal production, market weaving as well as smock production.”

Mr. Dzoboku who spoke on behalf of the Managing Director, Robert Le Hunte added,

“The new branch will address customer concerns and calls by the Bank of Ghana for commercial banks to attend to the needs of Ghanaians who live in the country side with no access to financial services.”

Meanwhile HFC intends to roll out mobile money services to all customers through partnerships with telecommunication companies; MTN and Vodafone.

The Managing Director of the Bank, Robert Le Hunte has hinted of more deposits till end of year.

The bank, as of June 2016, recorded a profit of GHC17.2 million with a loss position of about GHC46 million in September 2016, resulting from written off non-performing loans, adding that, the bank’s deposits have grown to about GH1.2 billion.

The Bolgatanga branch brings the total number of branches to 42.

Plans are also underway to extend the branches to Ho in the Volta region and Wa and Bawku in the Upper West and East regions respectively.

By: Frederick Awuni/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana