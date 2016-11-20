Pity Yourself, President Mahama

Predictably, Little Dramani took his morally and practically empty and bankrupt roadshow to the Upper-West Region’s township of Lawra and laughably thought he could deceive the people into voting to offer him a second term in office without having anything to show for his administration’s achievements.

He wants the people of Lawra to vote massively for his reelection merely because, like most of them, he had been born in the Northern Region’s township of Bole-Bamboi, in the Gonja-West Constituency, to be exact. Maybe somebody ought to have reminded this kleptocratic political opportunist, even as one angry commentator reminded yours truly not very long ago, that THERE IS ONLY ONE NORTHERN REGION IN GHANA WHOSE CAPITAL CITY IS TAMALE, and NOT THREE NORTHERN REGIONS.

But, of course, on any sunny day you can bet your bottom-dollar on a pathological liar’s twisting the cold facts of history to serve his own selfish interests. And this has been the invariable electioneering campaign agenda of a hopelessly desperate Mr. John Dramani Mahama (See “I Pity Northerners Calling for ‘Change’ – Mahama” Starrfmonline.com / Ghanaweb.com 11/19/16). Word also has it that Little Dramani actually stood on the grave of the immortalized President Hilla (Babini) Limann, opened his fly and leisurely, generously and contemptuously delivered the full, humongous contents of his urinary bladder on the same. Well, okay, let’s backtrack and say that Little Dramani actually knew far better – than he really does – to desecrate the mortal remains of unarguably the most respected and celebrated and erudite Ghanaian leader of his generation to have been born Up-Country.

The real fact of the matter, though, is that staring straight into the eyes of the people of Lawra and lying through his teeth, like he does on most sunny days, which is quite a lot of days, by the way, was literally tantamount to the Ganger-Boy’s peeing and/or even defecating on the eternal resting place of the first Northern-born postcolonial Ghanaian leader. And then, to add mega-insult (Or is it salt?) to injury staggers even the most poetic imagination.

Yeah, Little Dramani is in the convenient but hardly respectable and/or surprising habit of hoodwinking Ghanaians from the northern-half of the country into believing that he is their very first and most astute clansman to occupy the Flagstaff House. But, of course, the truth of the matter is that long before there was any national seat of governance called the Jubilee/Flagstaff House, there was an old Akyem- and Akwamu-sponsored and constructed colonial seat of governance called the Osu Castle. Any doubting Koo Gyam can check the record books on how the Osu Castle was constructed with the monetary, material and human resources of the Akan people, largely the people of Akyem-Mansa and Akwamu.

And so this crappy nativist talk, largely by members and supporters of the NDC, is just that – a whole vat of pure and simple manure! And here, all arguments must come to a screeching halt. Needless to say, it was all to be expected that Mr. Mahama would be too tongue-tied by his own self-created embarrassment to admit that it was, indeed, “Ethnic Northerners” like himself and the Chris Atims, Alolga Akatapores, Ibrahim Chambases, Ndebugris and Kutanas who cynically, viciously and nihilistically ganged up with Trokosi Ultra-Nationalists like Chairman Jerry John Rawlings and the Tsikata Brothers to overthrow the democratically elected Sissala native, Dr. Hilla (Babini) Limann, and not President John Agyekum-Kufuor or any of the vanguard leaders of the Danquah-Busia-Dombo-inspired New Patriotic Party (NPP).

I have said this before and, since then, time and time again that like all humans, former President John Agyekum-Kufuor has his own share of human foibles that are uniquely his own which he cannot share with anybody else but himself, including his quite shocking decision not to unreservedly endorse his two-term running-mate and two-term substantive Vice-President of the Democratic Republic of Ghana, Alhaji Aliu Mahama, of blessed memory. Nevertheless, it is also equally significant to observe here that it was the Kufuor-led New Patriotic Party, and not the Rawlings-led National Democratic Congress, that made it all too normal to have a Ghanaian citizen of Northern ethnicity serve as Vice-President in Ghana’s Fourth Republic.

Now, Little Dramani sarcastically claims that under the Kufuor government, Alhaji Aliu Mahama had been made the vehicular equivalent of a spare tyre/tire and a driver’s mate. Of course, the latter remark was his most eloquent public expression of gratitude to the late President John Evans Atta-Mills, the Akan-descended Ghanaian citizen and three-time presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress, who, in retrospect, made the deadliest mistake in the history of our beloved country’s presidential politics by selecting Mr. John Dramani Mahama as his third Northern-descended running-mate, in obvious emulation of President Kufuor, against the vehement protestation of the founding-father of the National Democratic Congress, the very person who first introduced the now-President John Dramani Mahama into the national political limelight.

Now, of course, we know the stuff of which Little Dramani is made. And it is not a very pretty sight to behold. Which, of course, is not to say that we hadn’t known this either long before or all along.

Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., Ph.D.

English Department, SUNY-Nassau

Garden City, New York

November 19, 2016

November 19, 2016