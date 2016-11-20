Create jobs; any gov’t can construct flyover – Alan

Former Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has asked President John Mahama not to boast with construction of roads, flyovers, and schools, because every government since independence has executed development projects as part of a social contract with the people.

He said infrastructural development can therefore not be the trump card for any government defending its record in office or basis for Ghanaians to renew its mandate.

The former minister of state said this when he addressed residents of Akim Swedru as part of the campaign tour of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo in the Eastern Region, on Saturday November 19.

President Mahama and his appointees have been trumpeting their achievements in infrastructural projects ahead of the December 7 polls, especially the recently inaugurated Kwame Nkrumah interchange.

They are using the projects as campaign tools and asking the electorate to give them another four-year term in office.

But Mr. Kyerematen pointed out that, the most important duty required of any government is to create a vibrant economy that will create jobs for the people and not just simply borrowing money to execute projects.

Governments, he added, should also be able to improve the living standards of Ghanaians and not blowing their horns about execution of projects.

“Their message is that, in the last 8 years, they have been able to construct roads, school buildings and hospitals. It is a good thing. But, let me ask you one question. Have you seen any government, in Ghana's history, which has never constructed roads, schools or hospitals?” he quizzed.

NPP supporters at the Akim Swedru rally

Mr. Kyerematen said inspite of the NDC's singular message of infrastructural development, Ghanaians are saying the Mahama administration has made life unbearable for them.

“Ghanaians are saying that their living conditions are worse off. Ghanaians are saying they cannot make ends meet; they cannot afford to live in these hard times. This is clearly a sign that the NDC has failed. Ghanaians are saying they want Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP,” he said.

Mr. Kyerematen has therefore urged the electorate to vote massively for the NPP in the December 7 polls, to ensure massive job creation in the country.

“Nana Akufo-Addo's message everywhere he goes is that, he is coming to create jobs for all Ghanaians. The creation of jobs is what Ghanaians must look at before voting.”

By: Awudu Mahama/ghelections.com/Ghana