NDC deserves another term – Amissah-Arthur

Vice President Kwesi Amissah Arthur, has said the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) deserves another term in office particularly due to the significant gains in the education sector.

Touting some of the projects carried out by the government, Mr. Amissah Arthur indicated that, the inroads in the sector, have made education in Ghana attractive for other West African nationals to seek higher education in the country.

The Vice President is also confident the improvement in the quality of education will make Ghanaian students competitive at the global level.

He made the remarks when he commissioned a girls' dormitory for the Jinijini Senior High School on the third day of his campaign tour in the Brong Ahafo region.

“We have also improved the facilities within the classroom. We have provided more science education, we have provided computers and so on to allow people from the very early stage of the school programme to be able to become comfortable with new technology.

“At the secondary level, we have provided new classrooms, we have provided dormitory blocks, we have provided science laboratories to enable students to be better. At the tertiary level, we have done similar things. Now all the English speaking countries in West Africa prefer to come to Ghanaian universities rather than go to universities in their countries so that shows that the quality is improving…We want you to vote for President Mahama so he can continue with these important things that he is doing,” he said.

Vote for Mahama on Dec. 7

Vice President Kwesi Amissah Arthur also urged voters in the Tain Constituency in the region, to vote massively for President Mahama and the NDC Parliamentary candidate, Kwesi Gyan-Tutu in the upcoming election.

Mr. Amissah Arthur argued that, the developmental projects undertaken by the NDC will increase to improve on the quality of life of residents, if the party is retained in office.

He urged the electorates to ignore the opposition NPP and vote massively for the NDC.

“The election is like a football match. The losing team is itching for a closure of the game, but the winning team wants the game to end successfully. We in the NDC have decided not to respond to the NPP who we already know have lost the election. The power to decide lies in the power of the thumb, and that is what you will demonstrate on election day. I am therefore confident that all of you will vote for the parliamentary candidate, Akwasi Gyan Tutu and President Mahama.”

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana