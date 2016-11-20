Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
General News | 20 November 2016 11:05 CET

MFWA To Convene Stakeholders For Discussion On December Elections

By MFWA

As part of efforts to promote peaceful elections in Ghana, the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) will on Monday November 21, 2016 hold a one-day Stakeholder dialogue in Accra.

The event which will be telecast live on Ghana Television will bring together leadership and representatives of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, Ghana Police Service, Political Parties, Traditional and Religious Leaders, National Commission for Civic Education, the Media, Civil Society Organisations and the General Public.

Participants will deliberate on issues of security, the election process and the maintenance of peace before, during and after the elections. The Electoral Commission, Political Parties and the Security Services will also highlight some of the interventions being put in place to ensure that the outcome of the 2016 elections is peaceful, credible and acceptable to all.

The Town Hall meeting comes off at 7:00 pm at the J.H.K. Nketia Hall at the Institute of African Studies, University of Ghana, Legon. The event forms part of activities under the MFWA’s project on Promoting Issues-based and Decent Language Campaigning for Peaceful Elections in Ghana in 2016.

The programme is funded by FordFoundation.

