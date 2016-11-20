Calling on the Celebrities Declaring Support for NPP to Double Their Efforts

First and foremost, I say a big thank you to all the celebrities who have so far declared their support for Nana Akufo Addo and NPP and are helping in diverse ways. Among them are Agya Koo and his Agenda 57% 2016 brigade, Nana Kwame Ampadu, Lucky Mensah, Kwame A-Plus, Manfred, Aseibu Amenfi, Great Ampong, Daddy Lumba, Diana Asamoah and a host of others.

Much as I appreciate your efforts made, and the great job you have done, mounting political campaign platforms to deliver truthful messages, making campaign songs for Nana Akufo Addo and NPP, I shall still want to see you double your efforts.

We are in the last stretch of the race to win it for the suffering Ghanaian masses, for Nana Akufo Addo and NPP and for ourselves. Therefore, we need to work extra harder to ensure our efforts are crowned with victory.

Until our good is better and our better best, may we never rest.

Let us physically carry our messages to the electorates in their homes bearing in mind the saying, “it’s not over until it’s over”

Since we are dealing with a dodgy Chairlady of the Electoral Commission, Mrs Charlotte Osei, who tilts worrisomely lopsidedly towards President Mahama and the NDC, we should not resign to the public euphoria of a guaranteed win for NPP but to work harder until everything has become a reality.

I hope I will one day have the opportunity to meet these celebrities individually to say a big thank you to them.

It is not only the celebrities that are to double their efforts but also, any Ghanaian wishing for a change of government from NDC to NPP, regardless of their status, must be seen to increase their efforts. Campaign in your own little way to garner more election-winning votes for Nana Akufo Addo and NPP.

Let us go to all corners and to all people of Ghana with our credible campaign messages, stating to the electorates why we hope it is in the interest of every Ghanaian to have Nana Akufo Addo and NPP elected to form the next government come 7 January 2017.

The battle still being the Lord’s, with your extra efforts as hereby requested, we shall emerge victorious.

Once again, it is a big thank you to all and sundry.

Shall God look after you, grant you favour in his eyes, and broaden your horizon. Amen.

Rockson Adofo