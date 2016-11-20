Unemployment In Ghana: A Personal Problem, And Not A Political Problem

Proudly brought to you by Sircle Communications...

The argument that unemployment in Ghana is really a political problem is a red herring. I even find it so repulsive as a pragmatist. Political activists usually claim that unemployment in Ghana is an end result of our country's poor economic management. Well, that holds a minute percentage of truth since those claims are actually shrouded in mischief just to score politically partisan points. For me being a fair-minded intellectual, I resist any politician's appeal for massive support because he is highly capable of drastically reducing unemployment in Ghana.

The political philosophy behind Ghana's unemployment problem has failed to achieve incredible results over the years. So I believe it is now time for the Ghanaian people to embrace an alternative philosophy on unemployment in Ghana. To tackle unemployment in Ghana, we must begin to see and address it as largely a personal problem.

Moreover, in layman's terms, unemployment is an economic phenomenon where people, willing and able to work and are searching for jobs, find none. Interestingly, "Unemployment Rate in Ghana averaged 8.82 percent from 2001 until 2013, reaching an all time high of 12.90 percent in 2005 and a record low of 5.20 percent in 2013. Unemployment Rate in Ghana is reported by the Ghana Statistical Service," www.tradingeconomics.com published. The canker of unemployment in our country Ghana is quite complicated in nature. Okay, who can dare gainsay the fact that our seemingly unfavourable business environment stifles thousands of enterprises, resulting in job losses? In fact, that has wreaked havoc on the everyday life of the vast majority of our populace. Frankly speaking, unemployment in Ghana has taken a toll on our national productivity in recent decades.

But I want to shift people's attention to why unemployment in Ghana is more of a personal problem and not a political problem. I have unapologetically asserted a few times that unemployed graduates especially are the laziest folks in our part of the world. Alright, how do we expect unemployment in Ghana to be virtually non-existent when many youths have a sense of entitlement and not a sense of responsibility? Ghana's unemployment problem will linger on as long as most of our youths do not control their own destiny.

Gosh, can young Ghanaian people in identity crisis have permanent jobs? Graduates are mostly certificate-minded and risk-averse when it comes to starting their own business the hard way, so a chunk of them become unemployed. How many youths of Ghana know who they really are – their purpose in life, their true potentials, their inalienable passions, and the like? Above all, many Ghanaian youths are actually lacking in globally competitive skillset in our rapidly evolving world.

Therefore, it is incumbent on the youths of Ghana to upgrade their way of thinking and personality traits to meet global standards. They must develop a sense of responsibility and not a sense of entitlement; they must be success-minded and not partisan-minded. Of course, our young people need to be empowered to take absolute control of their own destiny – my first book will greatly facilitate that. They also ought to discover themselves in order to grow into the respective geniuses they were born to be.

Many of our youths should strive to become social entrepreneurs and change leaders rather than seeking scarce and mediocre jobs. Besides, the state through the government must create an enabling national environment for all the above to function by leaps and bounds. That should be the government's prime concern instead of struggling to provide young people with jobs as a political gimmick. Need I say more?

