We sat under a tree

My rather large eyes and ebony skin,

Gave me prominence in the dark

He ogled at me

He held my hands

And our lips met in a combat kiss

He unzipped my jeans

And entered my palace

I WAS A VICTIM

I threw seriousness in school to the wind

I spent my time forming gangs who engaged in untoward behavior

I spent my time attending parties and carnivals

I didn't prepare adequately for my final exams

I offered bribe to the invigilator

For him to allow me cheat at the examination hall

He took the money

And handed me over to the police.

I WAS A VICTIM

My neighbor knocked at my door

I ushered her in

Little did I know she had an emotional imbalance

She tried to make herself worthy than others by running them down

I maintained my prestige and offered her a solution

Now she dines and wines with the same people she spoke about

I've become evil in their eyes

*I WAS A VICTIM*

I left my Honda Civics running with the keys in ignition at a dark secluded location to have a glimpse at the presidential convoy on the motorway

My window was an inch open

A man pried the window out of the track enough to where he could get his arm down in there and unlocked the car.

He pulled a knife and drove my car away

I WAS A VICTIM

Written by Nana Ama Asantewaa Kwarkoh