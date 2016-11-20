I Was A Victim
We sat under a tree
My rather large eyes and ebony skin,
Gave me prominence in the dark
He ogled at me
He held my hands
And our lips met in a combat kiss
He unzipped my jeans
And entered my palace
I WAS A VICTIM
I threw seriousness in school to the wind
I spent my time forming gangs who engaged in untoward behavior
I spent my time attending parties and carnivals
I didn't prepare adequately for my final exams
I offered bribe to the invigilator
For him to allow me cheat at the examination hall
He took the money
And handed me over to the police.
I WAS A VICTIM
My neighbor knocked at my door
I ushered her in
Little did I know she had an emotional imbalance
She tried to make herself worthy than others by running them down
I maintained my prestige and offered her a solution
Now she dines and wines with the same people she spoke about
I've become evil in their eyes
*I WAS A VICTIM*
I left my Honda Civics running with the keys in ignition at a dark secluded location to have a glimpse at the presidential convoy on the motorway
My window was an inch open
A man pried the window out of the track enough to where he could get his arm down in there and unlocked the car.
He pulled a knife and drove my car away
I WAS A VICTIM
Written by Nana Ama Asantewaa Kwarkoh