NPP's wild promises intended to destroy Ghana's destiny – Mahama

President John Mahama says the wild election promises by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are meant to deceive Ghanaians into acting in a manner that will help them destroy the destiny of the country.

The President referred to the NPP’s “one community, one dam”; “one district, one factory” and “one constituency, one million dollars” among other promises as wild election gimmicks intended to deceive Ghanaians to disrupt the steady growth currently happening under his administration.

President Mahama stated this when he paid a courtesy call on the Overlord of the Waala Traditional Area, Naa Seidu Fuseini Pelpuo IV at his palace in Wa during his second-day campaign tour of the Upper West Region.

He said up-to-date, the NPP had not been able to clearly tell Ghanaians what type of dams and factories they wanted to put up in which community and in which district, and wondered why they wanted Ghanaians to vote for them base on those promises.

He said it was based on that calculated move to deceive Ghanaians that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was campaigning vigorously as if it was rather the party in opposition to let the people know the truth and renew their mandate.

“We are travelling across the length and breadth of the country campaigning vigorously as if we are the party in opposition to let Ghanaians know the truth from deception and vote wisely for the NDC to protect the future and destiny of the nation”, he emphasized.

President Mahama, therefore, urged Ghanaians not to entrust the destiny of the country into the hands of someone who had not been tried and tested, saying “doing that would jeopardize the future of the country”.

He expressed concern about how some people had been attacking the integrity of the Electoral Commission (EC) especially the Chairperson and appealed to traditional rulers not to sit aloof but with open and neutral minds, offer words of wisdom and advice to such persons to ensure a peaceful election.

President Mahama who was given a chieftaincy title “Naapogba Kolee Naa” by Naa Fuseini Pelpuo expressed his gratitude to the chiefs and people of the Wala Traditional Area for the prayers and honour done him.

President Mahama also paid courtesy calls on Naa Puoure Puobe Chiir the VII and Naa Puowele Karbo III, Paramount Chiefs of Nandom and Lawra Traditional Areas respectively.

The two Paramount Chiefs expressed gratitude to the President for the provisions of many health, educational and road infrastructure into their areas and wished him the best of luck in the coming election.

President Mahama also addressed separate rallies at Nandom, Lawra, Jirapa and Wa where he charged the people to turn out in their large numbers on December 7 and vote massively to retain the NDC in power to continue with the good work that it was doing to improve development in the country.