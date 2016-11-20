NPP to build sports centres in all regions

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) says it will ensure youth development and the provision of sports centres in all the Regions in partnership with the private sector if elected into power in the December 7 elections.

In its 2016 manifesto copied to the Ghana News Agency, the NPP promises that ‘’each centre will house a fully-equipped library, ICT hub, social hall, multi-purpose pitches and courts’’.

The manifesto also outlines the completion of the construction of the University of Ghana stadium started by the Kufuor-led NPP administration and pursuing the vision of providing modern multi-sport stadia for the regions currently without one, including the Brong Ahafo, Eastern, Upper East, Upper West and Volta.

The manifesto also promises the development of ‘’a Youth in Sports module to support young sportsmen and women and to create job opportunities for them’’ adding that ‘’sports also has the potential of creating thousands of jobs, contributing significantly to our GDP and boosting the image of Ghana internationally’’.

According to the NPP manifesto, this initiative will galvanise the youth to appreciate nationhood and patriotism, noting that ‘’ nothing unites Ghanaians more than sports’’.

It will partake in establishing three sports colleges, in collaboration with the private sector and will focus on building cordial relationships with the various sporting associations, whether autonomous or semi-autonomous and ensure increased and dedicated funding for sports, it said.

The NPP also affirmed it commitment in creating an enabling environment that will provide the right incentives for Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) in sports.

The party said it will establish a special unit at the sports Ministry to develop and promote sporting disciplines other than football, and to concentrate on the revival of school sports.

The publication of the NPP manifesto is captured under the “GNA Tracks Election 2016 Project”, being funded by GOIL, the foremost indigenous oil marketing company and CIMG 2015 Petroleum Company of the year.

The project seeks to sensitize the electorate on the various issues raised by political parties, the elections management body and other governance institutions.

It aims at ensuring gender and social inclusion in national politics and to provide a voice for the youth, vulnerable groups, opinion leaders and the broader spectrum of the society, and to contribute to the achievement of peaceful polls.

Another objective of the project is to create a platform to dissect the manifestoes of all political parties and provide in-depth analysis of each thematic area to the electorate to enable them to make an informed judgment.