Ghanaians must hold Ghana in high esteem

By Elsie Appiah-Osei, GNA

Accra, Nov 19, GNA - The Public Service Workers Union (PSWU) of the Ghana Trades Union Congress (TUC) Accra Branch, has held a peace walk with a call on the citizenry to hold Ghana in high esteem.

Professor Emmanuel Asante, the Chairman of the National Peace Council, who made the call in Accra, on Saturday, explained that for Ghana to be violent free before, during and after the 2016 General Election, it was expected of citizens to take the responsibility of maintaining peace, being tolerant and living for others to also live.

He said citizens not allowing themselves to be used by any political party, breaking the laws of the land and being mindful of their languages were some of the responsible conducts expected of them in upholding the country in high esteem.

'We must open a new page and we must understand that Ghana is bigger than anybody or political party,' he said.

Prof Asante also called on political parties to bring their supporters to order through their actions.

Presenting a petition as a sign of workers' pledge and commitment to incident free and peaceful elections to the Chairman of the National Peace Council, Mr Bernard Adjei, the Deputy General Secretary of PSWU, appealed to the more than 24,000 members of the group across the nation and all Ghanaians home and abroad, to uphold peace in their respective homes, communities and workplaces.

'The leadership of PSWU, and indeed the entire labour movement in Ghana, therefore, entreat all workers and their dependants to be tolerant of divergent political opinions because it is only through tolerance that we can let others live, and also live to attain our hopes and aspirations in life,' he said.

Mr Adjei said: 'PSWU denounces the use of intemperate language in the media as this leads to reprisal attacks and conflicts.'

He, therefore, called on the leadership of political parties and candidates contesting the elections to call their members to order.

The Deputy General Secretary urged Ghanaians, especially political parties, to allow the Electoral Commission (EC) to discharge its constitutional duties without any interference, intimidations and threats.

He commended the National Peace Council, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), and the National Media Commission for their complementary roles in ensuring a well-informed electorate and the regulation of the media landscape, as well as ensuring a peaceful atmosphere before, during and after the elections.

Speaking on the theme: 'Your Ghana, my Ghana, the Role of the PSWU towards Peaceful Elections,' Mr Ben Sam, the Chairman of the Accra Branch of the PSWU, said the group pioneered the annual socialisation event to help bring members together.

'We decided that this year, we should use this same event to mobilise members around peace as we head for the December 7 elections,' he said.

'We believe that this will help reduce the already tensed political atmosphere.'

Mr Sam urged citizens to live peacefully with all men saying: "I entreat everyone to drink peace …," he advised.

Mr Kojo Tito Voegborlo, the Commission Secretary of the NCCE, called on all to promote peace for better progress to be achieved.

Dubbed: ' Peace Walk and Socialisation 2016', it began at 0800 hours from the TUC headquarters and saw about 600 men, women, children and other sponsors walking through Farisco, COCOBOD, Accra Regional Police, UTC, Rawlings Park, Makola, High Street, the Ministries, and ended at the Accra Sports Stadium.

GNA