Conference of Parties to Climate Change ends in Marrakech

By Josephine Naaeke, GNA (Courtesy UNFCCC)

Marrakech, Nov. 18, GNA - The 22nd Session of the Conference of Parties of the United Nations Convention on Climate Change (COP 22) ended in Marrakech, Morocco on Friday.

The two-week conference was a follow up to the Paris Agreement, signed in December 2015, to find concrete ways to implement the agreement by 2020.

The Conference, which was also the 12th Session of the Conference of the Parties serving as the Meeting of the Parties to the Kyoto Protocol, and the first Session of the Conference of the Parties, serving as the Meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement, was convened by the King of Morocco, Mohammed VI.

Activities that took place included; the first African Action Summit of African Heads States on Climate Change, during which they issued a declaration committing to a climate change resilience drive in Africa.

A high-level segment of Heads of States and Governments meeting, also culminated into the issuance of a proclamation to signal a shift towards a new era of implementation and action on climate and sustainable development.

There were also meetings and a conference of the parties and states to the Paris Agreement on various thematic areas, including gender, water, health, agriculture, environment, climate change, renewable energy, zero fossil fuel, low carbon emissions among others in the blue zone.

There were exhibitions by Civil Society Organisations in the green zone.

Another issue, which characterised the conference a day after it started on November 7, 2016, and was raised at every media conference, was the election of Donald Trump as the American President and the uncertainty as to whether Mr Trump would withdraw the US from the Paris Agreement and the consequences it might have on the agreement.

With 197 parties, the UNFCCC has near universal membership and is the parent treaty of the 2015 Paris Agreement.

The UNFCCC is also the parent treaty of the 1997 Kyoto Protocol.

One hundred and nine states have ratified and moved to nationally determined contributions, leaving 88 states but and ratification continues with countries and states being encouraged to ratify the convention.

The objective of all agreements under the UNFCCC is to stabilise greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere human interference, with the climate system in a time frame which allows ecosystems to adapt naturally and enables sustainable development.

The Paris Agreement is to keep a global average temperature rise of the century well below two degrees Celsius and to drive efforts to limit the temperature increase even further to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Mr Salaheddine Mezouar, the President of COP22 visited the media at the international broadcast and media centre to express his appreciation for the coverage and participations.

He said climate issues were very paramount and the media needed to play a very active role in spreading the message to educate people to change their behaviour.

He expressed the hope that the spirit of commitment demonstrated in Marrakech would continue so that countries would be encouraged to work hard to reduce their carbon emissions.

Cultural troupes sang and danced to the admiration of participants.

