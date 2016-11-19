Veep urges NDC supporters to remain peaceful

Seikwa (B/A), Nov.19, GNA - Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur has called on National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters to remain calm even in the face of provocation by their opponents. .

He said New Patriotic Party (NPP) knowing that it would lose the general election, would want to foment trouble so that the December 7 Poll would not take place.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur made the call when he addressed hundreds of NDC supporters at Seikwa in the Tain District of the Brong Ahafo Region.

The enthusiastic supporters besieged the rally grounds amid drumming and dancing.

The Vice President is on a three-day campaign tour of the Brong-Ahafo Region.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur ,is being accompanied on the campaign tour by Mr Eric Opoku, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Minister, Barbara Serwah Asamoah, a Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, National Vice Chairman of the NDC, Mr Yaw Boateng Gyan, a former National Organiser of the NDC , among others.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur also urged the people to live in peace with one another no matter where the person hailed from.

He said the NDC remained the only party, which was committed to the total development of the country.

He urged the electorate to massively to vote for President John Mahama to give him a 'one-touch' victory and to silence the opposition NPP.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur also commended the people of Tain for crowning the NDC victory in 2008, after the presidential run-off, as well as voting massively again for the party in the 2012 Elections.

He said the Government was committed to the provision of infrastructure in the area, especially the ongoing Berekum-Seikwa Road Project.

Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the NDC, stated that the NDC was the only party which did not discriminate in the provision of developmental projects.

He said the Tain Constituency would continue to remain loyal to the NDC because of the numerous development projects initiated by the NDC Government in the area.

He warned against some kingmakers in the Seikwa Chieftaincy issues who would want to disturb the prevailing peace in the area.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur also paid a courtesy on Nana Bosoma Aso Nkrawiri, the Sunyani Manhene and elders of the Traditional Council.

He also inaugurated Girls' dormitory blocks at Techiman Nsuta and Tanoso and addressed NDC supporters at mini rallies in these areas.

He also introduced Mr Adjei Mensah and Mr Kwasi Gyan-Tutu as the NDC Parliamentary candidates for Techiman South and Tain constituencies, respectively to the people

