Veep inaugurates 500 bed capacity nurses hostel

Goaso (B/A), Nov.19, GNA - Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur has described the Goaso Nursing and Midwifery Training College as 'a beacon of hope for training of nurses and midwives in the country.'

He said though the College was established not long ago, it had made good impact on the training of nursing and midwifery.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur was addressing a ceremony to inaugurate a â‚µ1.2 million 500-bed capacity hostel for the Goaso Nursing and Midwifery Training College in the Brong Ahafo Region.

He also inaugurated a five-unit classroom block for the College.

The Vice President's visit to the College, coincided with the Ghana Nurses and Midwifery Trainees Association Week Celebration.

Since its establishment about six years ago, the Goaso Nursing and Midwifery Training College has been chalking up remarkable successes in the area of contributing to public health and academic laurels.

President John Mahama, then the Vice President, personally ensured the setting up of the College to train more nurses and midwives to address the health needs of the people of Asunafo North Municipality, he explained.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur assured the authorities that the Government would continue to address all their challenges, most of which are infrastructure, and a means of transport.

He said the setting up of the College was in line with the NDC's Manifesto of putting people first.

He said this thematic area was very important as it hinged on health and education.

The two, the Vice President said, were key to national development.

Mrs Gisela Opoku, the Acting Principal of the College, said the sky was the limit in terms of producing some of the best nurses and midwives.

She attributed the successes chalked to discipline and called for more governmental support.

Thidona Kuguriya, the President of the Goaso Chapter of Nurses and Midwife trainees, appealed for GHâ‚µ 138,000 to enable the Chapter to put up certain facilities to enhance the welfare of the trainees at the College.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur donated â‚µ10,000 towards the project.

