In Bawumia's Heart,He Know John Mahama Has Caused The Change Mamprugu Desired

As said in my counter statement to the press conference issued by the ghost Mamprugu youth chiefs that, Mamprugu is already strong and great. And our strength and greatness doesn't depend on Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The change that the New Patriotic Party and Dr.Mahamudu Bawumia are seeking in Mamprugu and Ghana as a whole is already caused by his Excellency Wumpini John Dramani Mahama.

His Excellency Wumpini John Dramani Mahama has already offered the good people of Mamprugu the real solutions to our problems and we are more optimistic and assure of continued prosperity in the second term of his presidency.

When Dr.Mahamudu Bawumia and the New Patriotic Party are offering slogans, his Excellency Wumpini John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress are offering real development to the good people of Mamprugu. Dr.Mahamudu Bawumia only pays his cohorts to paint a different picture of John Mahama's achievements in Mamprugu just to score enough votes but all this will not help him either. And that is even another bet that will make the New Patriotic Party loss again in Mamprugu and Ghana at Large because they don't always speak the truth.

The power and greatness of Mamprugu we are enjoying now would not have come from self-declared savior who promises development to his mother land only when elected as vice president of the country. What a psychopath? I anticipate an affirmative response from the NPP fraternity.

His Excellency Wumpini John Dramani Mahama has already done what Napoleon could not do. The good people of Mamprugu could not have been looked to be developed only when Dr Mahamudu Bawumia becomes vice president.

Mamprugu has never been about the numerous slogans of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia across the country. It is always been about what can be achieved by us and together with a development oriented personality like his Excellency Wumpini John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress.

We the good people of Mamprugu don't believe that anybody is entitled to success but we do believe in something called opportunity. We believe in a country where hard work pays off and where responsibility is rewarded and everybody is doing their fair share and plays by the same rules. That is what we believe in and that is why the good people of Mamprugu will once again vote massively for his Excellency Wumpini John Dramani Mahama to continue with his second term considering his remarkable achievements in Mamprugu.

Dr.Mahamudu Bawumia knows very well in his heart that his Excellency Wumpini John Dramani Mahama is the reason for the massive development in Mamprugu which is unprecedented in the history of our kingdom. And that is the president we have come to admire.

His Excellency Wumpini John Dramani Mahama is the reason mamprugu has a college of education after the converting the Nalerigu teacher training college into senior secondary school by the late prime minister Busia of the NPP tradition in the 1970's. He is the reason for the upgradement of Nalerigu health assistant school to the status of college of nursing and midwifery and the massive infrastructural development of the school. He is the reason for the construction of Namong, Langbinsi and Nasia community day senior high schools and the tremendous development in the existing senior high schools in Mamprugu. And not forgetting the drastic elimination of schools under trees in Mamprugu and the construction of district education offices across the whole Mamprugu.

His Excellency Wumpini John Dramani Mahama is the reason for the massive improvement of the road network in Mamprugu. The Walewale-Nalerigu road is almost complete whilst works are ongoing on the Walewale-Wungu,Tampulingu,Nalerigu-Bunkurufu,Walewale-Zangum,Walewale-Yagaba roads and the Nasia-Janga and Guaboliga roads have also been awarded to contracts.

His Excellency Wumpini John Dramani Mahama is the reason for the good health care delivery in Mamprugu by the construction of about sixty chips compounds and the upgradement of clinics to the status of hospitals notable among them is the Kpasinpke hospital the hometown of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's mother.

His Excellency Wumpini John Dramani Mahama is the good reason for the hooking of almost hundred communities across Mamprugu unto the national grid and many more are also awarded to contracts.

His Excellency Wumpini John Dramani Mahama is the reason for the Kparigu, Tinguri and Gbani water projects and the elimination of the water shortages in Wungu, Nasia and many more communities across Mamprugu and this intervention has really helped the good people of the beneficiary communities.

My distinguished readership, these are the achievements of his Excellency Wumpini John Dramani Mahama in Mamprugu yet the ungrateful running mate of the New Patriotic Party, Dr.Mahamudu Bawumia still roams around the length and breadth of the whole country referring to the president who developed his homeland as incompetent.

But I am still waiting for my intellectual debate with anyone in the NPP who disagree with the indelible achievements of his Excellency Wumpini John Dramani Mahama in Mamprugu. I personally challenged any member of the New Patriotic Party to let's engage ourselves in any available platform so that they will substantiate their claimed established cement factory which does not exist anywhere in Mamprugu. Since then I have not heard of any response from the largest opposition party in Mamprugu but it isn't too late.

We count on the good people of Mamprugu to join us reject cynicism, and the tribal politics of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his cohorts and let's summon what is best in us by voting massively for his Excellency Wumpini John Dramani Mahama and all the NDC parliamentary candidates across Mamprugu for more development.

To be continued.....

#JM Zang-tugi

#Victory for Hon. Abdallah Abubakari

#ChangingLives and Transforming Mamprugu

By:Abdul Majeed Ali

Email:[email protected]