The 'ghost' Mamprugu Youth Chiefs Press Conference, A Joke of The Century

Our attention has been drawn to a particular press conference on the 12th November, 2016 by some ghost Youth Chiefs in Mamprugu who unanimously came out with unfounded lies against the ruling National Democratic Congress and his Excellency Wumpini John Dramani Mahama in respect to the development of Mamprugu. In fact I wept and bled internally when I goggled into Ghanaweb to update myself on the happenings in Ghana and the world at large when I came across this press statement"press conference by Mamprugu youth Chiefs" which was full of lies with greatest impunity by these so-called'mamprugu youth chiefs who are not even recognized anywhere in the kingship of Mamprugu. It is undeniable fact that, the proper and the most widely respected Youth Chiefs(Na-chinadima) in Mamprugu will not compromise in anyway to do what the ghost Youth Chiefs did just to play the tribal cards of soliciting support for the New Patriotic Party.

A lot has been achieved by the ruling National Democratic Congress and his Excellency Wumpini John Dramani Mahama in Mamprugu and we the good people of Mamprugu are even more optimistic about the future of Mamprugu in the second term of John Dramani Mahama as the president of the republic of Ghana.

Mamprugu is already great and strong. And our strength and greatness does not depend on Nana Addo and the New Patriotic Party. In fact it doesn't depend on Dr Mahamudu Bawumia either but on the shoulders of the overlord of Mamprugu Naa Mahami Abdulai Sheriga(Naa Buhagu)and his Paramount chiefs across Mamprugu and with their blessings Mamprugu have witnessed significant development under the abled leadership of their son as the president of Ghana his Excellency Wumpini John Dramani Mahama.

His Excellency Wumpini John Dramani Mahama had always listen to the overlord of Mamprugu and the good people of the land with respect. And no matter how daunting the odds;he had always walk his talk in as much as development of Mamprugu is concern.

His Excellency Wumpini John Dramani Mahama is the competent president of the country we all know. That's the president we the good people of Mamprugu have come to admire. And that's why we can say with confidence that there has never been a president in Ghana than John Dramani Mahama who has the development of Mamprugu in heart.

The so-called Mamprugu youth chiefs are exposing their ignorance for been ungrateful to National Democratic Congress and his Excellency Wumpini John Dramani Mahama after all we have achieved in Mamprugu by the Mahama administration. Prosperity will judge them in denting the image of the National Democratic Congress for their own selfish interest.

After the worst performance of the New Patriotic Party eight long years rule in Mamprugu,we have fought our way back with the competent president Mahama's administration. We have seen a lot of development in Mamprugu and we have got the scars to prove everything beyond reasonable doubt.

After decades of converting Nalerigu teacher training college in Mamprugu into secondary school by the vision less leadership of the Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition in the late 1970's,his Excellency Wumpini John Dramani Mahama had declared that teacher education and education as a whole isn't a privilege for few individuals in the country, but a right for everybody and that really made his Excellency Wumpini John Dramani Mahama to re-established Gambaga College of Education and the construction of community day senior high schools and when completed will supplement the existing senior high schools in Mamprugu. The government of the ruling National Democratic Congress also upgraded the Nalerigu health assistance school to the status of General nursing and midwifery training school and has equally improved significantly the infrastructure of the school for teaching and learning.

The road sector in Mamprugu is not also left untouched by the president and the ruling National Democratic Congress. The government has performed tremendously well in construction of the roads in Mamprugu which is unprecedented in the history of Mamprugu.

The walewale-Nalerigu road is almost complete and works are ongoing on the Walewale-Wungu road,Walewale-Yagaba road,Walewale-Zangum road,Kparigu-Shelinvuya road, Walewale-Tampulingu road and many more whiles the Nasia-Janga road, Guabuliga road and many other roads have been awarded to contracts. These revelations goes to categorically say that the press conference by the 'ghost' Mamprugu youth chiefs was already dead at the point of release and that really exposed their diabolical agenda towards election 2016 for their political godfather.

To be honest with my distinguished readership, in fact his Excellency Wumpini John Dramani Mahama will forever be stenciled on the mental sheets of every succeeding generation of Mamprugu as the best ever president of Ghana who developed Mamprugu to the satisfaction of the good people of Mamprugu.

The ruling National Democratic Congress and his Excellency Wumpini John Dramani Mahama have hooked almost one hundred communities unto the national grid and many more are awarded to contracts as compared to the New Patriotic Party administration under former president Kufour who could only hooked communities less than twenty in the whole Mamprugu unto the national grid. It is only people who can't think intellectually will say John Dramani Mahama and the NDC have not developed Mamprugu upon all these visible scars across Mamprugu within this administration.

His Excellency Wumpini John Dramani Mahama and the ruling National Democratic Congress have also fixed the acute water shortage of Mamprugu.The good people of Kparigu, Nasia, Wungu and many more communities across Mamprugu have been helped in one way or the other in getting good drinking water. The Tinguri and Gbani water project was also completed but could not be commissioned by his Excellency Wumpini John Dramani Mahama as he did at Kparigu because the ongoing construction of the Walewale-Nalerigu road which led to some breakages on the pipes and will be replaced if the works on the road is completed.

His Excellency Wumpini John Dramani Mahama and the ruling National Democratic Congress also did tremendously well in the health sector across Mamprugu. A number of clinics, health centres, and chip compounds have been established in Mamprugu which helps in providing health service to the good people of Mamprugu. It is on records that his Excellency Wumpini John Dramani Mahama government has constructed sixty(60) Chips compound, clinics and health centres in Mamprugu and even upgraded some clinics to the status of hospitals.

In all Bunkurugu district has twenty-two (22)chips compounds and sixteen of them are functioning properly. In the home district of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia west mamprusi can equally boast of sixteen chips compounds, two clinics and the upgradement of Kpasinpke clinic to the status of hospital all within the ruling National Democratic Congress government. East mamprusi and Mamprugu Moaduri districts also have their share of the chips compound with twelve (12) and ten (10) in Mamprugu moaduri and east mamprusi district respectively.

With all these facts about the happenings in Mamprugu within his Excellency Wumpini John Dramani Mahama as the president of the country is so far, the best ever in the history of Mamprugu and if anyone in the New Patriotic Party fraternity disagree with all these, should engage me personally on an intellectual debate but the most unfortunate dishonesty the so called youth chiefs mentioned which even discredit their press conference was that of the claimed diamond cement factory established by the NPP which never existed anywhere in Mamprugu but it could be that it was established on the railway line constructed by the NPP administration from Accra to Paga which passes through Mamprugu.

It is left unto the ghost youth chiefs to substantiate their claim on the nonexistent diamond cement factory abandoned by the ruling National Democratic Congress.

Time and again, we the good people of Mamprugu have voted in our numbers for the National Democratic Congress and that is exactly we did to his Excellency Wumpini John Dramani as the leader of the NDC in 2012.And this year, in this election, we are going to vote massively for his Excellency Wumpini John Dramani Mahama and all the parliamentary candidates of the NDC across Mamprugu.

With this, join me to reject cynicism and the tribal politics of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his cohorts. Let's summon what is best in us and vote massively for his Excellency Wumpini John Dramani Mahama to complete his constitutionally mandated eight years as president of Ghana like Ghanaians did to former president Jerry John Rawlings and John A. Kufour.

To be continued........

# JM Zang-tugi

# Victory for Hon. Abdallah Abubakari, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdul Rauf

Tanko, Alhaji Baba Seidu,Anthony Gingeon and Hon. Joseph Bipoba Naabu

By:Abdul Majeed Ali

email:[email protected]