Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Politics | 19 November 2016 19:06 CET

Dec. polls: I’II accept the will of the people – Mahama

By CitiFMonline

President John Dramani Mahama has reiterated his commitment to ensuring peace, before during and after the December polls.

At a short meeting with the chiefs and queen mothers of the Lawra traditional area, he said “as president and commander in chief, I will ensure that the right environment is maintained for peaceful elections to take place in Ghana. I have said on separate platforms that I will accept the will of the people in this election.”

John Mahama challenged all other political parties contesting the upcoming elections, to follow same and commit themselves to a violent free polls.

He also called on traditional leaders to keep an open eye on the Ghana’s electioneering process.

Though the president did not mention names, he said there are some political stakeholders who have made it their habit to attack the credibility of the EC, and discredited it in the eyes of the electorate .

The Paramount Chief of the Lawra Traditional Area, Naa Puowele Abaifaa Karbo lll, admonished politicians to be civil in their language.

He said there is the need for politicians to engage in “issue based campaigning” devoid of personal attacks on their opponents.


By: Mahama Latif/citifmonline.come/Ghana.

Politics

PEOPLE MIGHT NOT LOVE ME BUT I LOVE ME MYSELF
By: akoaso,Hamburg-Germa
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img