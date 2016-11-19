Prepare to face maritime litigations – CJ to Judges

Chief Justice, Georgina Theodora Wood has called on the judiciary to prepare for possible litigations associated with Ghana's increasing maritime trade business.

According to her, the significant increase has also led to intense business activities among key players in the shipping industry.

“Indeed this growth has produced a bursting activity among key players such as shippers, ship owners, terminal operators, sea boring companies, freight forwarders and bankers in our ports to mention but a few. The judiciary therefore needs to prepare for the challenges of litigation that might be associated with this thriving sector,” she stated.

Official figures indicate Ghana's maritime trade has more than doubled from the year 2000 to 2015.

The figures increased from 8 million metric tonnes to over 17 million metric tonnes within the fifteen year period.

Some observers say this will increase further in subsequent years.

The Chief Justice made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the 11th Maritime Law Seminar for judges of the superior courts of Ghana.

Speaking at the same event, the Minister of Transport, Fiifi Kwetey stated that the last decade has witnessed major growth in the import and export traffic through the various sea ports.

According to him, the development has brought in its wake the need for the expansion of the infrastructure of the two sea ports and other supporting logistic facilities.

The seminar is to build the requisite judicial capacity that would imbue the Justices with the needed expert knowledge and skills.

The training would also equip the judges to determine maritime cases as well as other trade related transactions fairly, impartially and in a more fashion when they are laid before them for adjudication.

By: Anita Arthur/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana