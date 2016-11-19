Nyankpala chief endorses CPP

The Chief of Nyankpala in the Tolon District of the Northern Region, Abdulai Yakubu Andani, has endorsed the Convention People’s Party’s (CPP) Presidential candidate, Ivor Kobina Greenstreet.

The chief described the CPP as a peace loving party with a visionary leader, Ivor Kobina Greenstreet, who’s capable of fixing the nation’s myriad of developmental challenges.

Nyankpala Lana, Abdulai Yakubu Andani, declared his support for Ivor Kobina Greenstreet, when he paid a courtesy call on him as part of his one-week campaign tour of the Northern Region.

He called on his subjects to vote for the CPP on December 7 for peace and development.

He admitted that the electorate in Nyankpala have since 1992, been supportive of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), but lacks infrastructural development.

The CPP leader, Ivor Kobina Greenstreet bemoaned the water crisis in Nyankpala, and promised to find a permanent solution to it if elected on December 7.

He assured residents of Nyankpala of rapid infrastructural development and called for their maximum support.

In a related development, the Regent of Tolon, Major Retired Abubakari Sulemana, commended the CPP leader for his peaceful campaign strategy.

He promised to organize a special durbar to honour Ivor Kobina Greenstreet during his next visit.

The Tolon Regent implored politicians to be decorous on their campaign platforms.

Ivor Kobina Greenstreet assured residents of Tolon of equitable distribution of the natural resources.

He said the CPP had the key to unlock Ghana’s socio-economic growth, which he noted has been stagnated by the previous NPP and NDC administrations.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/ghelections.com/Ghana