South Africa | 19 November 2016 17:10 CET

Italy stun South Africa 20-18 in rugby match

By AFP
Italy's Sergio Parisse (centre) is tackled by South Africa's players during their rugby union Test match in Florence on November 19, 2016. By Filippo Monteforte (AFP)
Florence (Italy) (AFP) - Italy ended a 12-game losing streak against South Africa when they beat the Springboks 20-18 in Florence on Saturday.

The South Africans led 12-10 at half-time, but the Italians held their nerve for a first-ever victory to make amends after a morale-crushing defeat to a second-string New Zealand (68-10) last weekend.

The defeat was struggling South Africa's sixth Test loss in their last seven outings.

