South Africa | 19 November 2016 17:10 CET
Italy stun South Africa 20-18 in rugby match
Florence (Italy) (AFP) - Italy ended a 12-game losing streak against South Africa when they beat the Springboks 20-18 in Florence on Saturday.
The South Africans led 12-10 at half-time, but the Italians held their nerve for a first-ever victory to make amends after a morale-crushing defeat to a second-string New Zealand (68-10) last weekend.
The defeat was struggling South Africa's sixth Test loss in their last seven outings.