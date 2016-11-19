Bolgatanga SHS wins National NHIS quiz competition

Accra, Nov. 19, GNA - The Bolgatanga Senior High School, (BIG BOSS), in the Upper East Region, has emerged winners of the 2016 Edition of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) Quiz Competition.

Big Boss beat three other participating schools, St Francis of Assise Girls Senior High School, Archbishop Porter's Girls Senior High School in the Western Region and Oti Senior High School, respectively.

The winner received a trophy and additionally benefit from a health and sanitation project, valued at GH¢ 10,000, which is being sponsored by the NHIA.

Each of the schools who were in the finale got a TV set, some cash prizes and exercise books.

Speaking to journalists at the event, Alex Odoi Nartey, the Deputy Chief Executive of the NHIA, said the quiz competition was one of the ways the NHIA was employing to educate the public on the basics of the scheme.

'The quiz competition, which starts at the regional level through to the zonals and the grand finale, is one of the innovative ways the NHIA is using to reach the populace and educate them, especially the younger generation on the NHIS," he said.

Mr Nartey congratulated all the participating schools and urged them to help educate others on the activities of the Scheme.

He said the NHIS, which provided financial risk protection against out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure for all residents in Ghana was still expanding with 11.3 million members.

The 2016 NHIS Quiz Competition started with 40 second cycle institutions across the country.

The schools were jointly selected by the Ghana Education Service and the NHIA. Winners from each of the 10 regions were grouped into the Northern and Southern zones; and two winners each from the zonal competitions qualified to the national final, hosted by the reputable Quiz master, Dan Afari-Yeboah on GBC's 'What Do You Know' platform.

GNA