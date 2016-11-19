NDC, NPP suspend political activities in Ashanti

The two major political partied contesting the December polls, have announced a break in political activities in the Ashain Region, which is a stronghold of the NPP.

This follows the demise of the Queenmother of the the Asante Kingdom, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) at a press conference today [Saturday], at the their regional party office, announced that all rallies and noisemaking related campaigns, have been put on hold until after the Queenmother is buried as custom demands.

The Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, Bernard Antwi-Bosiako, noted however that, candidates who want to campaign can use the house-to-house campaign method.

He also added that, all party faithfuls in the region will be in party colors in solidarity with the Manhyia Palace.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), has also in a press release indefinitely postponed the Kumasi version of “JM TOASO HEALTH WALK”.

The release signed by the NDC Regional Secretary, Raymond Tandoh, stated that, “the NDC holds the Chieftaincy institution in high esteem and would therefore not engage in activities that can be construed as a sign of disrespect to the memory of our departed Queenmother.”

The Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, who was on a 5-day campaign tour of the Ashanti region, has subsequently suspended his activities in respect of the rich tradition of the Ashanti Kingdom.

Noise making, drumming, merry-making and funerals, have been banned in the Asante Kingdom until the Queen Mother, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II is laid to rest.

This was announced by the Otumfuo’s Chief Linguist, Nana Nsuase Poku Agyeman III on Thursday.

The Manhyia Palace officially announced the sad news on the passing of Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II, who died at the age of 111 on Thursday.

Nana Afia Kobi, who reigned for 39 years, reportedly died Tuesday evening.

Emissaries from the Manhyia Palace have since been dispatched to various paramount chiefs within the Asante Kingdom to inform them about the passing of the queenmother, as custom demands.

Nana Afia Kobi was enstooled in 1977 as the 13th queenmother of the Asante Kingdom in 1695, after the late Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko II, who reigned from 1945 to 1977.

The late Asantehemaa was the mother of the current Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. She witnssed the reign of the late Otumfuo Opoku Ware II, as Asantehene, who reigned from 1970 to 1999.

–

By: Lauretta Timah/citifmonline.com