Fears grip Ato Arthur as KEEA NDC unites

The member of Parliament for the Komenda-Edina--Eguafo-Abrem constituency, Dr. Stephen Nana Ato Arthur and the elephant family in the constituency are currently living in a state of severe fear and panic.

This severe fear and panic is coming from the strong wind of unity that is currently blowing among the rank and file of the NDC in constituency.

It will be recalled that the NDC lost the KEEA constituency seat to the opposition NPP in 2012 following a massive division that rocked the party.

NDC's heavy weight, Dr. Ato Quashie, who lost the parliamentary primaries contested the election as an independent candidate and this caused the party the seat.

However, the NDC as a party, has now put it house in order and this initiative has been described by many as a doom for the NPP in the upcoming elections.

Both Dr. Ato Quashie and former MP, Dr. Joseph Samuel Annan have been seen occasionally campaigning together with Mr. Samuel Atta-Mills, parliamentary candidate of the NDC.

The amicable decision of the two former MPs to iron out their differences is what is doing the magic for the NDC in the constituency now.

This is because their supporters who became bitter after the 2012 elections have now swallowed their bitters and are currently smoking the peace pipe together.

Independent political observers have posited that but for the division of the NDC, there was no way the current member of Parliament could have won the seat for the first time for the NPP.

Analysts say the NDC's resolve to elect the younger brother of the late Ghanaian president, Prof. J. E Atta Mills to lead the party has yielded the much needed dividend.

Like his elder brother, the humility and selfless nature of young Atta Mills is seen by many as a major contributory factor to the invaluable peaceful coexistent that is prevailing in the party now.

Meanwhile, the communication officer for the NPP in the KEEA constituency, Mr. Ebo Appiah has downplayed the notion that Mr. Samuel Atta Mills would win the constituency elections hands down.

He said the current member of parliament, Dr. Stephen Nana Ato Arthur has done a lot for the constituents during his tenure as MP.

As a result, he said, the people would give Dr. Ato Arthur another opportunity to bring more developmental initiatives to the area.

He pointed out that the NPP as a political party was battle ready for the December polls.