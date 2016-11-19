We Won’t Accept Delay Of Electoral Materials

The Acting General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) John Boadu has stated that the party will vehemently resist any attempts by the Electoral Commission (EC) to undue delay the transport of electoral materials to the strongholds of the party in this year's elections.

According to him, the party would not allow the EC to transport faulty Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs) to NPP's strongholds on election day, indicating that the party is poised to capture power from the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He made this known at a training programme organized by the NPP to educate its parliamentary candidates and polling station agents from the Upper East, Upper West and Northern Region on CI 94.

The acting General Secretary stated that the NPP had prepared adequately for the upcoming general elections, saying that the strategy used by the NPP had confounded its opponents.

“The NPP has the best comprehensive problem-solving manifesto that our opponents are confuse about, but Ghanaians believe that will help solve the problems in the country.”

Mr Boadu mentioned that Nana Addo-Akufo, the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), would win the presidential election in the first round of the polls and that the majority of NPP parliamentary candidates would be elected to effectively steer the affairs of the country.

The acting NPP Secretary lambasted President Mahama for declaring that every mistake he made during his tenure was in good faith and for the betterment of the country, adding that giving contracts to family and friends cannot be said to be good faith.

“If the President wants to show remorse, he should do that in totality and sincerity, this is clear dishonesty.”

Touching on the embossment of serial numbers on pink sheets, he explained that it was in the interest of the Electoral Commission (EC) to properly manage the electoral process.

“Simple book-keeping records will tell you that no institution will give contract to any contractor without having a process of tracking the number that comes in.”

He condemned the recent attack on the house of Nana Akufo-Addo by some NDC members and called on the President to also condemn the behavior of the NDC.

Mr Boadu urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to immediately arrest the culprits to serve as deterrent to others.

“The NPP will be the last political party to start violence in the upcoming elections: we are calling on the police to be fair.”

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale

