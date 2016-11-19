Robbers Kill Driver At Wassa Nkyease

DAILY GUIDE has gathered that a commercial driver, believed to be in his late 30s, has been shot dead by armed robbers at Wassa Nkyease in the Wassa Amenfi East District of the Western Region.

According to sources, the driver was transporting some passengers, mostly traders from the district to the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi on Thursday when the unfortunate incident occurred.

“When they got to Wassa Nkyease, the armed robbers stopped the vehicle, shot and killed the driver in cold blood and bolted,” some of the residents asserted.

According to the residents, all the passengers, who were frightened, fled into a nearby bush.

“The traders were traveling at dawn to Kumasi to market their wares but the armed robbers stopped the vehicle and shot the driver dead which made the passengers to flee for their lives,” the people explained.

An eyewitness claimed when the youth of Wassa Nkyease got wind of the nefarious activities of the armed robbers, they mobilized and searched for them.

According to the eyewitness, the area has recorded many robberies in recent times.

The eyewitness indicated that the armed robbers did not rob any of the passengers of their belongings after killing the driver, adding that “several drivers have been shot several times in this area.”

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the morgue while police investigations continue.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi

