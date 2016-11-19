Zimbabwe bat first against West Indies in ODI match

Zimbabwe's batsman Craig Ervine (right) plays a shot during the third tri-nation One Day International (ODI) match between Zimbabwe and West Indies in Bulawayo on November 19, 2016. By Jekesai Njikizana (AFP)

Bulawayo (Zimbabwe) (AFP) - Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat first against the West Indies as they looked to get on the board in a one-day international triangular series on Saturday.

The hosts lost their opening match to Sri Lanka on Monday, but with the West Indies beating Sri Lanka in Harare in the second game of the series, Zimbabwe had the opportunity to level up the points tallies.

Although some overnight rain in Bulawayo suggested there might be some lateral movement for the seamers early on, Zimbabwe captain Graeme Cremer felt that spin would come into play during the second innings and therefore chose to bat first.

The home side made two changes to their bowling line-up, bringing in Chris Mpofu and Tendai Chisoro in place of Carl Mumba and Tinashe Panyangara.

The West Indies named an unchanged side from the one that beat Sri Lanka by 62 runs on Wednesday.

Zimbabwe: Chamu Chibhabha, Brian Chari, Sikandar Raza Butt, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Elton Chigumbura, Peter Moor, Graeme Cremer, Donald Tiripano, Chris Mpofu, Tendai Chisoro.

West Indies: Johnson Charles, Kraigg Brathwaite, Evin Lewis, Jonathan Carter, Shai Hope, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sulieman Benn, Shannon Gabriel