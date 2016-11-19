Jumia Travel awards partners for promoting tourism

Jumia Travel, Africa's leading online hotel booking website has awarded its partners at a ceremony in Accra for promoting tourism.

The awards ceremony, which was held at the Accra City Hotel, served as a form of appreciation for the immense contributions of the partners in the development and success of the company in promoting tourism.

Citi FM was adjudged the Best Radio Station partner in promoting tourism.

Joy Business TV, Modern Ghana online, Business Day newspaper and Monte Oz were adjudged best partners, TV, online, newspaper and blog respectively. Some hotels also won in different categories.

Jumia Travel recently took giant strides by reaching a landmark of 1000 hotels on its website, giving its customers more options to select and book a hotels anywhere in Ghana.

“These amazing partners are the focus of all our operations. We keep succeeding because they are always there to support us. Without them, we will not be in business. It is great to have partners who are always on hand to receive our guests, offer them the best hotel experience and give us the best rates in order to better serve our ever growing customer base” said Claire Staal, MD of Jumia Travel.

She stated that Jumia Travel has over the past 3 years made a name for itself as the one stop destination for top hotel deals, offering amazing discounts and best hotel rates.

“The company has also made giant strides in technological services by providing hotels with an extranet application that allows hotel managers to confirm bookings, change rates and change availability of their hotel rooms,” she noted.

The Marketing and Public Relations Manager of Jumia Travel Ghana, Bennet Otoo, said, maintained that recognizing the partners is important to encourage more organizations to help grow the tourism industry.

“We have come a long way in serving our guests with amazing deals and exquisite customer service. This is only possible because we are fortunate to work with such energetic and cooperative hotels. They are always on hand to support our ideas and meet us at a point where the guest is the major beneficiary,” he said.

Credit: Jumia Travel