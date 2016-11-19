Circle Interchange good; Problem is NDC propaganda – Akomea

The Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akomea, has advised the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) to hold back on its penchant to hype infrastructural projects.

Nana Akomea endorsed the recently inaugurated Circle Interchange – controversially touted by the NDC as equal in standard to road infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates’ famed city of Dubai – but said the propaganda that was associated with the launch on Monday, November 15, 2016, was appalling.

Speaking on Newsfile on Joy FM/Multi TV Saturday, the NPP spokesperson said the proclivity of the incumbent party to over-hype infrastructural development in an election year takes the shine off the project.

"Circle has always been a traffic bottleneck. If it eases traffic the way we expect, it will be a good addition to the road infrastucture...the problem that comes all the time with the NDC is the propaganda and the exaggeration as if what has been done has not been done before. What is the point of telling us this the highest and longest interchange in West Africa? What is the point in that? he quizzed.

"When they were doing interchanges in Dubai didn't say this is New York," he said, adding it is the propaganda that has fuelled partisan criticisms of infrastructure projects under the NDC.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | George Nyavor | [email protected]