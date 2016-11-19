Yinenongma Foundation donates various items to pupils of Soe-Yipala

Soe - Yipala (U/E), Nov. 18, GNA - The Yinenongma Foundation, an NGO based in Accra, has presented 40 pieces of school uniforms valued at GH¢2,400.00 to 40 brilliant and needy pupils of the St. Joseph Primary School at Soe-Yipala in the Bolgatanga Municipality.

The NGO also provided five exercise books each to the 400 pupils of the school to enhance teaching and learning.

The presentation was made in response to an appeal by Mr Augustine Abanbire, the Assemblyman of Soe -Yipala Electoral Area, to Madam Hannah Asumboya, the Manager of the NGO, who is also a citizen of Soe-Yipala.

Mr Abandire said similar appeals were made to all Soe-Yipala citizens resident in Kumasi and Accra to assist in developing the area adding that so far the response has been positive.

He commended Calabash Ghana and Rotary International both NGOs for providing the area with a borehole each and appealed to other philanthropic individuals and institutions to help provide the community with more boreholes.

GNA