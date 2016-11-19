COSRA donates to Bolgatanga Paediatric Ward

Bolgatanga, Nov. 18, GNA - The Catholic Organisation for Social and Religious Advancement (COSRA) at the weekend presented assorted items to the children's ward of the regional hospital in Bolgatanga.

The items include biscuits, fruit juice and detergents.

The organisation as part of the donation interacted with the children and their mothers and also prayed for their speedy recovery.

Mr Mark Abugbire, Vice Secretary of COSRA, said the donation was part of activities to mark its week-long celebrations.

He said the Paediatric Unit of the hospital was precious to COSRA and so members chose that ward purposely to ensure that the children were made to feel at home in the hospital.

Mr Abugbire called for similar donations from civil society for the Unit to aid in health delivery and to put smiles on the faces of the children.

Mr Bernard Coffie, a nurse at the unit who received the items, thanked COSRA for the donation and the love they showed to the children.

GNA