Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Social News | 19 November 2016 11:00 CET

COSRA donates to Bolgatanga Paediatric Ward

By GNA

Bolgatanga, Nov. 18, GNA - The Catholic Organisation for Social and Religious Advancement (COSRA) at the weekend presented assorted items to the children's ward of the regional hospital in Bolgatanga.

The items include biscuits, fruit juice and detergents.

The organisation as part of the donation interacted with the children and their mothers and also prayed for their speedy recovery.

Mr Mark Abugbire, Vice Secretary of COSRA, said the donation was part of activities to mark its week-long celebrations.

He said the Paediatric Unit of the hospital was precious to COSRA and so members chose that ward purposely to ensure that the children were made to feel at home in the hospital.

Mr Abugbire called for similar donations from civil society for the Unit to aid in health delivery and to put smiles on the faces of the children.

Mr Bernard Coffie, a nurse at the unit who received the items, thanked COSRA for the donation and the love they showed to the children.

GNA

Social News

“Unsuccessful people are busy being busy. Successful people are busy being productive”.
By: Kevin Abdulrahman
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img