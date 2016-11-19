NEK Ghana sponsors renovation of three schools

Prampram (GAR), Nov. 18, GNA - The NEK Ghana Limited is sponsoring the renovation of three schools in the Ningo-Prampram District at the cost of 70,000 dollars.

They are the Old Ningo D/A School, Ayitepa D/A School and Dawa D/A School.

The project, which comprises of repairing of wall cracks, reroofing painting and other auxiliary works, is expected to be completed in six weeks.

Mr Joseph Addai, the Project Manager, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the renovation was to improve the outlook of the schools and encourage teaching and learning.

Mr Daniel Akotor, the Head teacher of the Old Ningo D/A School on behalf of the schools, expressed gratitude to the NEK Ghana Limited for their support.

He appealed to corporate bodies to assist in the expansion of the existing infrastructure to enable them to enrol more children.

The contractors of the project are Messrs Williams Kofi Klidze, David Atta and Hope Maduguh.

