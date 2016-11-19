NPP to salvage health sector

By Cecilia A.K Diesob, GNA

Accra, Nov. 18, GNA - The New Patriotic Party (NPP), would restructure the funding for the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), and develop a more resilient cancer policy.

It would also improve the general welfare of health trainees and workers.

The NPP expressed dissatisfaction about the challenges facing the NHIS over the past eight years under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.

The Party made this known in its Election 2016 Manifesto made available to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

It said the government of the NPP would 'increase budgetary allocations to the NHIS, direct and strictly relinquish all funds raised through the National Health Insurance Authority Levy into the National Health Insurance Fund, whilst concentrating on activities that focus on quality patient treatment, medication, and care'.

The Party noted that its policies would utilise the best in technology and health insurance management protocols.

This will tackle waste, corruption, and insurance claim fraud under the NHIS and phasing out the manual processing of claims, which currently stands at about 90 per cent linking services and drugs to hospital attendance, and treatment to diagnosis.

The Party said would adopt a modernised strategy towards drugs procurement, including the establishment of a preferred pharmacy network, incentivising appropriate prescriptions, and gradually shifting away from the Central Medical Stores arrangement.

The NPP pledged to address the disparities in the health sector and this would be done through investing in the expansion and equipping of medical schools to train more medical doctors.

The NPP said it would restore trainee nurses' allowances in full whilst streamlining the operations and improve health- training institutions.

'The Party recognises the increasing incidence of cancers (childhood cancers, breast cancer, cervical cancer, prostate cancer and other cancers) as a national problem.

'In this regard, the NPP will establish centres at all levels of our healthcare delivery system for screening, diagnosis, early detection and prevention of these cancers and this will be paid for under the restructured and revitalised NHIS.'

