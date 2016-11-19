Tufuhene of Hwidiem Traditional Area institutes development programmes

Accra, Nov. 18, GNA - Nana Odidwour Baah Kokroko III, Tufuhene of Hwidiem Traditional Area, has instituted a five-month development programme to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his ascension to the stool.

The celebration, which begins from November 2016 to March 2017, would ensure the implementation of projects to be highlighted as part of activities marking the anniversary.

Nana Tufuhene has also appointed the Network of Associations of Registered NGOs in Ghana, as his corporate consultants for the development of the Strategic Plan for the projects.

This was contained in a statement signed by Mr Kofi Lucas, the lead consultant to Nana Kokroko III.

It said key amongst the projects is the formation of the Hwidiem Traditional Area Investment Promotion Fund, the Hwidiem Traditional Area Security, Peace and Tranquility Fund and the Hwidiem Traditional Area Tourism Development Project.

Others are a website development, courtesy calls on development partners, the diplomatic community and other recognised institutions.

The rest are the Hwidiem Traditional Area Infrastructural Development Fund and the Hwidiem Traditional Area Health and Educational Fund.

The Tufuhene expressed the hope that the project would be achieved with assistance from citizens and friends of Hwidiem, philanthropists, foundations, development partners and concerned citizens.

'Hwidiem must be a role model for other rural communities in Ghana', he said and appealed for assistance to achieve the stated goals.

It said the consultants have already started work with data collection, planning, designing and have began mobilising funding for the project.

The statement said beneficiaries of the project include the Hwidiem Community, other communities in the Asante Akyem Area and the entire region.

