More females employed under the YEA in Upper East

By Samuel Akapule, GNA

Bolgatanga, Nov. 18, GNA - Mr Abolimbisa Roger Akantagriwa, the Upper East Regional Coordinator of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), has said many females in the Region have been employed under the Agency.

The Regional Director said this at a press briefing organized by the Agency to inform the media about the level of operations of the Agency.

Giving the breakdown of the recruitment of the youth into the various modules, the Regional Coordinator, said out of the total number of 4,818 youth who had been employed, 2,168 were females whilst 2,650 were males and 31 Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

Mr Abolimbisa said the YEA was more gender sensitive and disability friendly and plans are far advanced to employ more of the PWDs who have applied for the Youth Intern module.

He said the various modules of the YEA that had engaged the youth are Community Health Workers, E-Health Assistants, Community Policing Assistants, Prison Service Assistants, and the Fire Protection Assistants.

Others include the Community Education Teaching Assistant, Environmental Protection Assistants, Water Bodies Protection Assistants and Arabic Education.

The Regional Coordinator said that as an agency mandated by the Government to oversee the development, coordination, supervision and facilitation of employment for the youth, it was working hard to attain its mandate.

Mr Abdallah Salifu, the Regional Deputy Coordinator of YEA, said majority of the beneficiaries of the agency received their allowances promptly at the end of every month and urged those who have not received their allowances due to technical challenges, to exercise restraint as the Agency was working hard to address their concerns.

GNA