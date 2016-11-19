CPP to stimulate fair labour policy

By Mercy Manukure, GNA

Accra, Nov. 18, GNA - The Convention People's Party (CPP) is to adopt a National Labour Policy and other policies to create employment and ensure decent wages across the nation if elected to form the next government.

The Party said it would create a modern labour force comprising highly educated, motivated, industrious, and healthy workers in safe and modern working environments.

The CPP stated this its Election 2016 Manifesto dubbed: 'Apam Foforo,' made available to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

It said the CPP government would ensure that the labour force was available for national development at all times.

The CPP said its labour policy would include a migration plan that promoted equitable distribution of skilled labour across the country whilst providing the appropriate incentives for trained professionals to stay at home and those abroad to return home.

The CPP will work with the Management Development and Productivity Institute to develop economy-wide indicators for productivity that will serve as the benchmark for determining wages and addressing the concerns of both labour and management.

The Party will set up a Labour Market Information System, to facilitate job search nation-wide and improve the quality of employment and earnings, especially for the youth.

The CPP will replace the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, which focuses on public sector wages, with a National Incomes Commission, which will cover the state and non-state sectors as well as the formal and informal sectors.

The Commission will regularly report trends and undertake research into various types of incomes, such as wages and salaries in the various sectors, rental income, farmers' income as well as the conditions that influence changes in these incomes.

To ensure that industry gets the required quantity and quality of workers, the Party seeks to invest in skills training by both state and private institutions and align training with demands of the economy and place special emphasis on women, youth, and people with disabilities

The Party will improve access and quality of education/training for all Ghanaians.

On tackling labour challenges, the CPP said it would promote labour studies in Ghana by expanding and resourcing the existing Labour College in Accra to international standards for both Ghanaian and foreign students.

Solving child labour issues, the party will tackle the persistent problem of child labour within the context of existing laws and international conventions by attacking the cultural and economic factors that sustain the practice.

The publication of the manifesto is captured under the 'GNA Tracks Election 2016 Project', being funded by GOIL, the foremost indigenous oil marketing company and CIMG 2015 Petroleum Company of the year.

The project seeks to sensitise the electorate on the various issues raised by political parties, the elections management body and other governance institutions.

It aims at ensuring gender and social inclusion in national politics and to provide voice for the youth, vulnerable groups, opinion leaders and the broader spectrum of the society, and to contribute to the achievement of peaceful polls.

Another objective of the project is to create a platform to dissect the manifestoes of all political parties and provide in-depth analysis of each thematic area to the electorate to enable them to make an informed judgment.

