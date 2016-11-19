Ghana National Fire Service launches Dumgya Project in Wa

By Philip Tengzu, GNA

Wa, Nov.18, GNA - The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has launched the Home Fire Certification Project, dubbed 'Operation Dumgya' (Quench Fire Project) as part of its efforts towards preventing and managing fire outbreaks especially at the household level.

The project is aimed at sensitising house owners and individuals in the building and construction industry on the need to ensure that homes meet certain minimum safety requirement certifications for habitation.

Tiberias Ghana Limited sponsored the launch of the Dumgya Project and the occasion was also used to launch the 2016/2017 Anti-Bushfire Campaign as well as to pass out 202 anti-bushfire volunteers from the Dorimon Traditional Area.

Dr Albert Brown Gaisie, Chief Fire Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, said as part of the project, smoke detectors and fire alarms for early fire detection would be installed in households and train people on their operation.

He reminded the people that the task of firefighting and prevention was not the duty of Fire Service personnel alone but a shared responsibility.

He said it is the responsibility of individuals and house owners to prevent fire outbreaks in their homes by ensuring that the appropriate fire prevention mechanisms were put in place.

Dr Brown Gaisie said faulty and sub-standard wiring cables, broken sockets and switches as well as lack of replacement of worn out electrical materials in old buildings as some of the causes of fire outbreaks at the household level.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer James Emmanuel Quao, Upper West Regional Commander of the GNFS, said from January to September this year, 103 incidents of fires had been recorded which had accounted for an estimated damage cost of GH¢ 886,051.00.

He said the timely intervention of the service had saved properties worth GH¢2, 524700.00, adding that they had put in stringent measures to improve their service delivery.

Alhaji Amin Amidu Sulemani, Upper West Regional Minister, in a speech read on his behalf, commended the Ghana National Fire Service for initiating the Home Fire Certification Project and raising public awareness of preventable domestic fires in the country.

The Regional Minister appealed to the Municipal and District Assemblies to join forces with the Ghana National Fire Service and support anti-bushfire campaigns in their respective areas to ensure the success of the exercise and secure the environment.

Alhaji Sulemani urged the anti-bushfire volunteers to ensure that the knowledge and skills acquired were used to support the efforts of the GNFS in preventing and fighting bushfire in their respective areas.

