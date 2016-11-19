Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Politics | 19 November 2016 11:00 CET

Ghana cannot develop in the midst of Conflict - Women Group tell politicians

By GNA

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA
Takoradi, Nov. 18, GNA - Women's Situation Room, a non-partisan initiative, has advocated the need for the leadership of the various political parties, their supporters and other interest groups to embrace peace before, during and after the December 7 polls.

The group adopted the United Nations Security Council Resolution (1325) on women, which re-affirms the important role women play in conflict prevention, resolution and promotion of peace.

In a petition presented to representatives of the political parties after a three- hour peace march dubbed 'Peace March by 1,000 Women' in Takoradi on Thursday, Madam Deborah Osei Twum, member of the group, said women and children suffered most whenever there was conflict in any part of the world.

She, therefore, appealed to the leadership of the various political parties not to do anything untoward that would compromise the peace and security of the country.

Mrs Twum entreated the entire citizenry to avoid any act of violence that would jeopardize the country's democratic credentials, saying: 'We should maintain the enviable feat that has accorded the country so much respect over the years so that others would emulate us.'

There were more than 1,000 women who participated in the march drawn from various towns, villages and hamlets in the region.

They carried placards some of which read 'Women are Peacemakers','Election is not violence but sharing of ideas', 'Ghana needs you alive after December 7 elections', among others.

The peace march was held across the 10 regional capitals in the country with the slogan 'Peace is in our hands'.

GNA

Politics

